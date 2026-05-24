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Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Healthcare Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 79,000 shares and leaving it with 161,276 shares valued at about $2.73 million.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust reported Q1 earnings of $0.41 per share, topping analyst estimates by $0.02, though revenue of $275.28 million fell short of expectations and declined 7.7% year over year.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, implying an annualized yield of 4.7%, while analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with a $20.25 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,276 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Healthcare Realty Trust's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $180,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 85,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,547,056.80. This trade represents a 13.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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