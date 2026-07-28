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HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
HealthEquity logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its HealthEquity stake by 2.9% in the first quarter, purchasing 45,287 additional shares and bringing its holdings to 1.63 million shares valued at approximately $136 million.
  • HealthEquity reported quarterly EPS of $1.24, exceeding estimates of $1.11, while revenue rose 7.2% year over year to $354.64 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds own approximately 99.55% of the company.
  • Wall Street maintains a generally positive view, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $110.93; several analysts recently raised their targets above $108.
  • Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,039 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of HealthEquity worth $135,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 30,203 shares of the company's stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $223,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,963,180. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $1,651,280 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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