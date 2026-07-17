HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in HealthEquity were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HealthEquity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

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Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of HQY stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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