State Street Corp lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,239,875 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.92% of HealthEquity worth $286,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $2,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $11,986,000. Amundi boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 33.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 90,327 shares of the company's stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $67,776,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 109,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded HealthEquity from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $111.00 target price on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.53.

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HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $110.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.22 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 15.33%. HealthEquity's revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology and services for health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits. Its platform supports employers, health plans, benefits advisers and individuals in managing health-related accounts and benefits. Alongside HSAs, the company administers flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, commuter benefits and other workplace benefit programs. Its services include account administration, payment tools, customer support and investment options for eligible HSA funds.

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