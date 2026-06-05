Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 334,137 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.24% of Healthpeak Properties worth $26,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,117,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Further Reading

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