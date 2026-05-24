Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 104,385 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Healthpeak Properties worth $26,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 849,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 6,307 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.5%

DOC stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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