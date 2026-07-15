Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 100,731 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $3,117,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore lowered Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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