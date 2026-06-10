Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 317.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 69,975 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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