Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 53,736 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,278 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $312,959,000 after purchasing an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Evercore downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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