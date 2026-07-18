HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM - Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,739 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 389,186 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 4.34% of HealthStream worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 186,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,541 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,541. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kevin P. O'hara sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $72,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,246.56. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,240 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.68 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. HealthStream's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HSTM. Wall Street Zen raised HealthStream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HealthStream to $24.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded HealthStream from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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