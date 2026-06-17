Heard Capital LLC Has $226.91 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,629 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Transdigm Group comprises about 10.7% of Heard Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Transdigm Group worth $226,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268,824 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $193,544,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,276,401 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 2.0%

TDG stock opened at $1,303.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,216.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,276.50. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,525.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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