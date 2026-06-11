Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,679 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 924.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,223 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 207,509 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,126 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 106,941 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102,882 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. EOG Resources's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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