Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 2,631 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock worth $751,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 148,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,619 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,990 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 35.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.6%

Littelfuse stock opened at $439.44 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.16 and a 12 month high of $500.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $421.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is currently -177.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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