Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 490.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 791,850 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $167,342,000 after buying an additional 458,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $211,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 92,868 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,298,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $83,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,099,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $113,868,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Michael J. Barber acquired 15,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.84. This trade represents a 37.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Mckeon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $351,179. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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