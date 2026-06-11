Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $17.61 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,588 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 19,218 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 193,569 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,471 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $280.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $293.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $285.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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