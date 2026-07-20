Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 24,038 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,973,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $313.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $339.57 and its 200-day moving average is $269.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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