Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in National Research Corporation $NRC

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC - Free Report) by 374.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,147 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 187,147 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of National Research worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 86.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,396 shares of the company's stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in National Research by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in National Research by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,076 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in National Research by 99.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,912 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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National Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $495.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.35. National Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 122.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on National Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Research from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRC

National Research Profile

National Research Corp NASDAQ: NRC, also known as NRC Health, is a healthcare analytics and performance improvement company specializing in patient and employee experience measurement. The company's cloud-based platform enables healthcare providers to collect real-time feedback through patient satisfaction surveys, post-discharge outreach, and employee engagement tools. NRC Health integrates clinical, operational and financial data to deliver actionable insights that support quality improvement initiatives and value-based care programs.

Since its founding in the early 1990s and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, National Research has expanded beyond its regional roots to serve more than 1,600 hospitals and 12,000 care sites across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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