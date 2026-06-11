Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Nucor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Nucor to $282 from $240 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the steelmaker. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Nucor to from $240 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the steelmaker. Positive Sentiment: Nucor announced its 213th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share, reinforcing the company’s strong cash return profile and financial stability. Nucor Announces 213th Consecutive Cash Dividend

Nucor announced its of $0.56 per share, reinforcing the company’s strong cash return profile and financial stability. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend declaration was also confirmed in a separate company release, which should not materially change the outlook but reinforces management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Nucor Announces 213th Consecutive Cash Dividend

The dividend declaration was also confirmed in a separate company release, which should not materially change the outlook but reinforces management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary noting that Nucor has outperformed the materials sector and that analysts remain bullish adds to the positive tone, but it is more of a sentiment check than a new catalyst. Nucor Stock: Is NUE Outperforming the Materials Sector?

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $7,462,455.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,914,312.13. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 12,888 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,277,624. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $250.59 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $264.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.36. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Nucor's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Further Reading

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