Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,179 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Matador Resources worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 225.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5,927.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 361.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Key Matador Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near- and medium-term earnings forecasts for Matador Resources, including higher EPS estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028. Higher earnings expectations can support the stock if investors believe the company’s profitability outlook is improving.

Zacks Research raised near- and medium-term earnings forecasts for Matador Resources, including higher EPS estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028. Higher earnings expectations can support the stock if investors believe the company’s profitability outlook is improving. Positive Sentiment: CEO Joseph Wm. Foran bought additional shares of Matador Resources, following earlier purchases in late May. Insider buying is often viewed as a confidence signal that management believes the stock has upside.

CEO Joseph Wm. Foran bought additional shares of Matador Resources, following earlier purchases in late May. Insider buying is often viewed as a confidence signal that management believes the stock has upside. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgraded estimates, Zacks kept a Hold rating on MTDR, suggesting analysts still see limited near-term conviction even with better earnings projections.

Despite the upgraded estimates, Zacks kept a rating on MTDR, suggesting analysts still see limited near-term conviction even with better earnings projections. Neutral Sentiment: Matador recently reported strong first-quarter results, beating EPS and revenue expectations, but revenue still declined sharply year over year, which keeps some caution around the energy cycle and production trends.

Matador recently reported strong first-quarter results, beating EPS and revenue expectations, but revenue still declined sharply year over year, which keeps some caution around the energy cycle and production trends. Negative Sentiment: The stock still trades below its 50-day moving average, indicating some lingering technical pressure even after the recent rebound.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $79,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,460. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $26,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,681.80. This represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 9,407 shares of company stock valued at $502,867 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.08.

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About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

See Also

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