Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. $PINE

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE - Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 228,080 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PINE alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 197.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,677 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.50 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.94 million, a P/E ratio of -224.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust's payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $29,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,970.64. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $146,455. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alpine Income Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alpine Income Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here