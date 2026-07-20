Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,033 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 343.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,520 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,932 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Core Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Core Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company's portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

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