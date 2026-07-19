Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,733 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,693 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $827,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $665,474,000 after acquiring an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8%

KMI stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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