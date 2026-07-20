Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,906,748 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,293,000 after acquiring an additional 218,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,841 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,470,475. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $1,977,191.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,864,092.82. This trade represents a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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