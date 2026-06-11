Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,712 shares of the bank's stock after selling 61,191 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up approximately 1.7% of Heartland Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $31,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,559 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $5,010,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,014.70. The trade was a 22.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $353,325.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,403,619.50. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $10,366,023. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $108.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The business's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's payout ratio is 10.75%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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