Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,940 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Stock Up 2.1%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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