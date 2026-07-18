Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock worth $14,563,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after buying an additional 1,091,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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