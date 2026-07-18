Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 5,308 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $254.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $184.63 and a one year high of $261.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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