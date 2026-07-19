Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,371 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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