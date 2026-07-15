Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 106,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $319,000,000 after buying an additional 1,770,949 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $284,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472,566 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $88,417,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $15,433,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,648.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,059 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $407.63 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 17.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HL

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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