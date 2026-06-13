Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires 43,700 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 2.0% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entegris by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,025,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,909,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,880,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $150.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $159.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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