Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.3% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $373.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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