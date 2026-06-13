Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,825 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $342,894,000 after acquiring an additional 453,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $572,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $822.27 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $845.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.02 and a 12-month high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

Get Our Latest Report on EME

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here