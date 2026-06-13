Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,225 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000. MasTec comprises approximately 1.4% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in MasTec by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in MasTec by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,349 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in MasTec by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 14,046 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. TD Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ stock opened at $362.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $378.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.77 and a 1 year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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