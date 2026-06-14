Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,526 shares of the company's stock after selling 300,260 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Helios Technologies worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company's stock.

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Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Helios Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $229,440.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,444.16. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $89.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Helios Technologies

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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