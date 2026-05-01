Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO Stock Holdings Lessened by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,960 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.69% of Helios Technologies worth $83,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 948.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. Helios Technologies, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Helios Technologies's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from Helios Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Helios Technologies's payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

See Also

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