Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,899 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $541.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $516.71 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $525.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $506.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.51. The firm has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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