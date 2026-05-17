Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,730 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 3,364 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,940 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,774.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,506 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 91,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.3%

EXPD opened at $155.53 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.90 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 106.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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