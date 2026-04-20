Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Jacobs Solutions worth $36,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 3,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 41,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,677 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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