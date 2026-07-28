Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Holdings Lifted by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up 4.9% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.81% of Henry Schein worth $235,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock worth $162,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Henry Schein by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,182 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 12,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 450,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 447,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.62.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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