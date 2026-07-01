Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,811 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock worth $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,655.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,102,000 after buying an additional 2,087,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $188,950,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.85.

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Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Further Reading

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