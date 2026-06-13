Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,665 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up 2.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 1.26% of Henry Schein worth $111,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Henry Schein Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Citigroup began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $98,630.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,187.78. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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