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Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC Shares Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Hercules Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its Hercules Capital stake by 123.6% in Q4, ending with 239,614 shares valued at about $4.51 million.
  • Hercules Capital insiders were also buying: CEO Scott Bluestein and CFO Seth H. Meyer each purchased 7,000 shares on February 27, and insiders bought 90,850 shares over the last three months.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.48, slightly above estimates, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share payable May 21, implying a 1.8% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hercules Capital.

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC - Free Report) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 132,466 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Hercules Capital worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,516,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,110,038.65. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Meyer bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 448,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,764.49. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 90,850 shares of company stock worth $1,333,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.39 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 59.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Hercules Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hercules Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company's investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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