Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 28,920 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 5.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $176,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Baring Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.10.

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Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.13 and a 52 week high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Article Title

Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Article Title

Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Article Title

Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece suggested Broadcom could have further upside if AI infrastructure demand keeps accelerating, but this was largely a valuation and price-target discussion rather than new company-specific news. Article Title

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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