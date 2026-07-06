Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,082 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $262.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $263.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $631.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here