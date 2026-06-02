Heritage Trust Co Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 397.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 9.1%

NYSE NOW opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Key ServiceNow News

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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