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Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Hershey logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI sharply reduced its Hershey stake by 88.4% in the first quarter, selling 9,397 shares and leaving it with 1,237 shares valued at about $257,000.
  • Hershey insiders also trimmed holdings, with CFO Steven E. Voskuil selling 1,500 shares for about $260,145 in June, a 2.67% decrease in his direct ownership.
  • Despite recent selling, Hershey posted solid fundamentals and shareholder returns, beating quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, while paying a quarterly dividend of $1.452 per share, or $5.81 annually at a 3.4% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hershey.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Hershey were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total value of $260,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,485,753.85. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $172.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.01. Hershey Company has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $239.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.Hershey's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut Hershey from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $247.00 to $227.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $209.94.

View Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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