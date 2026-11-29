Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,823 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 215,881 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hershey worth $45,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $2,303,889,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,436,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,871,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,623,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,977,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

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Hershey Stock Up 0.1%

HSY stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business's 50-day moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.57. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $239.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.53. Hershey had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.4520 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hershey from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $206.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $193.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company is a food and confectionery company best known for its chocolate and candy products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Hershey's, Reese's and Hershey's Kisses, as well as snacks including SkinnyPop popcorn, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels. The company traces its roots to Milton S. Hershey, who established the Hershey Chocolate Company in 1894 after building a successful caramel business. Hershey is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and serves customers in the United States and international markets.

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