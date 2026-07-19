Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,235 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Hershey Financial Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

DELL opened at $397.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $372.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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