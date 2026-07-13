Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Bought by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,370 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,883.43. This represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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