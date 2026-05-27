Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,257,854 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 983,605 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.92% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $294,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares in the company, valued at $44,714,218.50. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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